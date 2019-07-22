Avanti Feeds Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Yes Bank Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Vedanta Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2019.

Avanti Feeds Ltd surged 7.97% to Rs 338.75 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 68915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24190 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd soared 7.27% to Rs 89.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd spiked 6.09% to Rs 160.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd spurt 3.93% to Rs 59.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd jumped 3.85% to Rs 167.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

