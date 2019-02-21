Bharti Infratel Ltd slips around 2%, S&P BSE Telecom index pulls lower

Bharti Infratel Ltd has added 12.13% over last one month compared to 0.18% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.85% drop in the SENSEX
Bharti Infratel Ltd fell 1.97% today to trade at Rs 311.45. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 1.07% to quote at 980.62. The index is down 0.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 1.13% and ITI Ltd lost 0.42% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went down 30.1 % over last one year compared to the 5.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Bharti Infratel Ltd has added 12.13% over last one month compared to 0.18% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.85% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3357 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 351.7 on 01 Mar 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 241.8 on 04 Oct 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU