Volumes soar at Corporation Bank counter

clocked volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23756 shares

UCO Bank, GRUH Finance Ltd, Andhra Bank, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 February 2019.

clocked volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23756 shares. The stock gained 14.12% to Rs.29.10. Volumes stood at 11082 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38821 shares. The stock increased 9.04% to Rs.18.70. Volumes stood at 30743 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 16.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.62% to Rs.248.85. Volumes stood at 3.13 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46725 shares. The stock gained 6.05% to Rs.25.40. Volumes stood at 43175 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 58588 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19223 shares. The stock increased 6.77% to Rs.162.50. Volumes stood at 66480 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)