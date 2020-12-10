Centum Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Vardhman Polytex Ltd, Sical Logistics Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Fineotex Chemical Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2020.
Centum Electronics Ltd soared 17.75% to Rs 395 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5229 shares in the past one month.
Vardhman Polytex Ltd surged 17.19% to Rs 11.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6684 shares in the past one month.
Sical Logistics Ltd spiked 16.64% to Rs 16.26. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92080 shares in the past one month.
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd exploded 15.46% to Rs 39.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11890 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3487 shares in the past one month.
Fineotex Chemical Ltd added 12.23% to Rs 52.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96782 shares in the past one month.
