Finolex Cables standalone net profit rises 1.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.13% to Rs 749.56 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables rose 1.43% to Rs 75.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.13% to Rs 749.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 656.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales749.56656.78 14 OPM %14.6214.93 -PBDT128.90115.88 11 PBT119.17105.23 13 NP75.9474.87 1

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:56 IST

