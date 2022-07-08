Happiest Minds partners CloudFabrix's RDAF

Happiest Minds Technologies on Friday announced a strategic partnership with CloudFabrix's Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF) to unify data observability, artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), and automation.

RDAF consolidates disparate data sources, converges on the root cause by applying dynamic AI/ML pipelines, and concludes by remediating with intelligent automation.

Rambabu Pothu, GM, Head of Infrastructure Consulting Services of Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "The industry has adopted modern hybrid-IT environments that are complex in nature and require a combination of toolsets managed by multiple vendors. These tools generate a humongous rate of alerts and events, and most of them are not actionable. The Happiest Minds ELLIPSE platform enables customers to manage complex hybrid-IT environments and provides insights through a unified view with rich dashboards and analytics across CXO organizations. The partnership orchestrated with CloudFabrix RDAF platform services focuses heavily on observability, AIOps, and automation to address Data Value GAP and eliminate the data silos."

Satyan Raju, chief development officer of CloudFabrix, said "Happiest Minds' ELLIPSE, a next-gen managed services delivery platform is supported by CloudFabrix's Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF) - A transformative Low Code Platform for unifying observability, AIOps and automation. We are honored to be chosen as a part of this modular platform after some rigorous joint proof of value projects, among many other competitors. RDAF supports ELLIPSE with powerful predictive analytics and machine learning services. We are looking forward to building a joint global business with Happiest Minds."

Happiest Minds next-gen managed delivery platform ELLIPSE already offers capabilities such as data integration, data automation/transformation, data contextualization using application dependency mapping and data intelligence, log intelligence, AIOps, alert noise reduction, and predictive analytics. The IT company has integrated RDAF, a transformational Low Code data intelligence, and automation platform into ELLIPSE which will assist in the exploration, evaluation, and implementation of RDAF for faster innovation to manage the challenges of data intelligence, meet service level agreement (SLAs) and service level objective (SLOs), reduce operational costs, and deliver rich end-user experiences.

Happiest Minds Technologies, an IT solutions company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights.

The company's net profit rose 6.52% to Rs 52.11 crore while net sales gained 5.86% to Rs 300.57 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to Q3 FY22.

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies were up 0.50% to Rs 831.20 on BSE.

