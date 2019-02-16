JUST IN
Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 22.21% to Rs 40.17 crore

Net profit of Innovative Tech Pack declined 2.78% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.1732.87 22 OPM %16.5819.65 -PBDT4.594.27 7 PBT1.751.80 -3 NP1.751.80 -3

