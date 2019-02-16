Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit declines 23.65% in the September 2018 quarter
Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit declines 57.89% in the June 2018 quarter
Kiran Print Pack standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Indo Tech Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Indo Tech Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.21% to Rs 40.17 croreNet profit of Innovative Tech Pack declined 2.78% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.1732.87 22 OPM %16.5819.65 -PBDT4.594.27 7 PBT1.751.80 -3 NP1.751.80 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU