IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sun TV Network Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd and Bharat Forge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 November 2020.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd lost 5.34% to Rs 109.1 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 23358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27318 shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network Ltd crashed 3.96% to Rs 425.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64617 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd tumbled 3.93% to Rs 151.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9353 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd corrected 3.26% to Rs 40.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27692 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Forge Ltd fell 3.20% to Rs 480.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

