Volumes spurt at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Hubtown reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Torrent Power Ltd notched up volume of 112.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 February 2023.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd saw volume of 2.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15000 shares. The stock dropped 5.43% to Rs.442.10. Volumes stood at 11760 shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd clocked volume of 21.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.54% to Rs.3,111.70. Volumes stood at 3.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 11.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.82% to Rs.1,474.50. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 19.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.49% to Rs.630.60. Volumes stood at 8.73 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:30 IST

