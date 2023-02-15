Volumes spurt at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Torrent Power Ltd notched up volume of 112.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 February 2023.

Torrent Power Ltd notched up volume of 112.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.95% to Rs.502.45. Volumes stood at 4.17 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd saw volume of 2.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15000 shares. The stock dropped 5.43% to Rs.442.10. Volumes stood at 11760 shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd clocked volume of 21.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.54% to Rs.3,111.70. Volumes stood at 3.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 11.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.82% to Rs.1,474.50. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 19.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.49% to Rs.630.60. Volumes stood at 8.73 lakh shares in the last session.

