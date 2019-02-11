Kulkarni Power Tools standalone net profit rises 54.76% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kulkarni Power Tools reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Kulkarni Power Tools standalone net profit rises 12.05% in the September 2018 quarter
Japanese firm to market cordless power tools in India
Hitachi Koki rebrands itself as HiKoki
Indian woman becomes the fastest Asian to cycle the globe
-
Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 25.57 croreNet profit of Kulkarni Power Tools rose 54.76% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.5723.58 8 OPM %11.4210.26 -PBDT1.591.21 31 PBT0.830.37 124 NP0.650.42 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU