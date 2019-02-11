JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech appoints director
Business Standard

Kulkarni Power Tools standalone net profit rises 54.76% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 25.57 crore

Net profit of Kulkarni Power Tools rose 54.76% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.5723.58 8 OPM %11.4210.26 -PBDT1.591.21 31 PBT0.830.37 124 NP0.650.42 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements