Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 5.11 points or 0.17% at 3095.96 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 4.97%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.96%),NLC India Ltd (up 3.22%),GE T&D India Ltd (up 2.53%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.47%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.95%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.87%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.83%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.7%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 2.49%), CESC Ltd (down 1.27%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.04%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 323.92 or 0.56% at 57793.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90.05 points or 0.52% at 17234.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 3.87 points or 0.01% at 29349.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.08 points or 0.15% at 8920.64.

On BSE,1587 shares were trading in green, 1196 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

