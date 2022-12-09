Lupin launches Diclofenac Sodium Topical solution in US

The drug is generic version of Pennsaid of Horizon Pharma Therapeutics.

The drug major announced that it launched Diclofenac Sodium Topical solution in the United States.

Diclofenac Sodium Topical solution is used to relieve pain from arthritis in certain joints such as those of the knees, ankles, feet, elbows, wrists, and hands.

Diclofenac Sodium Topical solution (RLD Pennsaid) had estimated annual sales of $509 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT October 2022).

Meanwhile, the drug maker on Thursday (8 December 2022) announced the appointment of Spiro Gavaris as the President of its U.S. generics business. As part of Lupin's senior leadership team, Spiro will be responsible for the overall strategy, implementation and growth of Lupin's U.S. generics business, the company said.

Lupin is an innovation led transnational pharmaceutical company producing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally.

On consolidated basis the company reported net profit of Rs 129.73 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 2,098.04 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% to Rs 4,091.16 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 4,003.42 crore in Q2 FY22.

Shares of Lupin shed 0.20% at Rs 753.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)