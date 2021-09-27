Mindtree Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KPIT Technologies Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd and Bajaj Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 September 2021.

Mindtree Ltd crashed 5.45% to Rs 4349.95 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 58503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69845 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd tumbled 4.69% to Rs 351.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

HCL Technologies Ltd lost 4.30% to Rs 1299.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd slipped 4.24% to Rs 451.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44140 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd corrected 4.14% to Rs 1411.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25103 shares in the past one month.

