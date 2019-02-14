PG Foils standalone net profit rises 98.96% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 69.74 crore

Net profit of PG Foils rose 98.96% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales69.7466.14 5 OPM %8.238.88 -PBDT12.477.03 77 PBT11.455.53 107 NP9.614.83 99

