PG Foils standalone net profit rises 98.96% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PG Foils reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the September 2018 quarter
PG Electroplast standalone net profit declines 41.58% in the September 2018 quarter
PG Electroplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Synthiko Foils standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2018 quarter
PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 69.74 croreNet profit of PG Foils rose 98.96% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales69.7466.14 5 OPM %8.238.88 -PBDT12.477.03 77 PBT11.455.53 107 NP9.614.83 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU