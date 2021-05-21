Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 61.66 points or 2.44% at 2586.87 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 4.67%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.78%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.67%),DLF Ltd (up 2.64%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 1.97%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.15%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.08%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.06%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.21%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 496 or 1% at 50060.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 150.55 points or 1.01% at 15056.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 198.2 points or 0.86% at 23178.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.08 points or 0.77% at 7333.75.

On BSE,1843 shares were trading in green, 587 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

