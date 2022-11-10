Restile Ceramics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 840.00% to Rs 0.47 croreNet profit of Restile Ceramics reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 840.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.470.05 840 OPM %-51.06-260.00 -PBDT0.36-0.10 LP PBT1.60-1.53 LP NP1.60-1.53 LP
