Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit declines 33.51% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.26% to Rs 423.01 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 33.51% to Rs 22.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 34.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 423.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 456.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales423.01456.13 -7 OPM %14.5715.68 -PBDT69.4970.95 -2 PBT34.2452.59 -35 NP22.7634.23 -34
