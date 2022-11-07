Sintex Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 277.93 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 692.16 croreNet Loss of Sintex Industries reported to Rs 277.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 181.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 692.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 614.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales692.16614.87 13 OPM %-3.0211.93 -PBDT-211.27-116.51 -81 PBT-277.09-182.62 -52 NP-277.93-181.92 -53
