Volumes soar at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd counter

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 November 2021.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 16.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 40.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39169 shares. The stock gained 4.29% to Rs.1,178.00. Volumes stood at 33489 shares in the last session.
Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15190 shares. The stock increased 10.91% to Rs.3,657.95. Volumes stood at 7834 shares in the last session.
Granules India Ltd witnessed volume of 89.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.15 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.35% to Rs.303.95. Volumes stood at 13.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 28.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.54% to Rs.596.45. Volumes stood at 5.34 lakh shares in the last session.
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 12.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.89% to Rs.503.70. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.
