Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit rises 32.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.78% to Rs 47.66 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 32.18% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 47.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.6639.46 21 OPM %7.608.90 -PBDT4.834.64 4 PBT3.823.70 3 NP3.822.89 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:55 IST

