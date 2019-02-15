Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit rises 32.18% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.78% to Rs 47.66 croreNet profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 32.18% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 47.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.6639.46 21 OPM %7.608.90 -PBDT4.834.64 4 PBT3.823.70 3 NP3.822.89 32
