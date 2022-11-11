Thermax Q2 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 109 crore

Thermax reported 24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 109 crore on a 41% increase in operating revenue to Rs 2,075 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

In the second quarter, revenue of the Energy segment was Rs 1,465 crore (up 39% YoY), Environment segment revenue was Rs 449 crore (up 44% YoY) and that of the Chemical segment was Rs 190 crore (up 47% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 142 crore, up by 25% from Rs 114 crore in Q2 FY22.

As on September 30, 2022, Thermax Group had an order balance of Rs 9,485 crore, up 46% YoY. Order booking for the quarter was higher by 9% YoY, at Rs 2,015 crore.

"Order booking was spread across multiple industries with core sectors such as metal & steel, chemical, refinery & petrochemical continuing to show strength," the company said in a statement.

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The scrip advanced 0.69% to end at Rs 2367.10 on the BSE today.

