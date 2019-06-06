Trombo Extractions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Trombo Extractions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

