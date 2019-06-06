Trombo Extractions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Trombo Extractions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 0.030.05 -40 OPM %0100.00 -020.00 - PBDT00.03 -100 00.01 -100 PBT00.03 -100 00.01 -100 NP00.03 -100 00.01 -100

