Universal Cables standalone net profit rises 62.23% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.60% to Rs 367.27 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 62.23% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.60% to Rs 367.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 297.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales367.27297.14 24 OPM %10.839.17 -PBDT26.2715.51 69 PBT21.0010.00 110 NP13.668.42 62

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

