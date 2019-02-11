Universal Cables standalone net profit rises 62.23% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Universal Cables standalone net profit rises 108.68% in the September 2018 quarter
Finolex Cables to expand retail presence in 2019
Finolex Cables standalone net profit declines 6.78% in the September 2018 quarter
Carborundum Universal net profit rises
TD Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 23.60% to Rs 367.27 croreNet profit of Universal Cables rose 62.23% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.60% to Rs 367.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 297.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales367.27297.14 24 OPM %10.839.17 -PBDT26.2715.51 69 PBT21.0010.00 110 NP13.668.42 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU