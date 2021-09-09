Utilties shares spurt

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 13.87 points or 0.52% at 2700.66 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.3%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 2.23%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.35%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.2%),NLC India Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 0.77%), SJVN Ltd (up 0.75%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.65%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.58%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.49%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 2.77%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.5%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.04%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 40.18 or 0.07% at 58210.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.55 points or 0.08% at 17339.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 87.15 points or 0.32% at 27588.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.04 points or 0.07% at 8486.34.

On BSE,1523 shares were trading in green, 1026 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

