Utilties stocks gain

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 27.85 points or 1.57% at 1801.83 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 17.08%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 5.27%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.82%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.62%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 3.85%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 3.1%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.54%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.52%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.2%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.61%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.07%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.05%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 212.65 or 0.48% at 44845.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.95 points or 0.59% at 13210.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.69 points or 0.7% at 17366.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.13 points or 0.73% at 5841.87.

On BSE,1530 shares were trading in green, 610 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

