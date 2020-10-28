Volumes soar at GE Power India Ltd counter

GE Power India Ltd clocked volume of 18.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares

Castrol India Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 October 2020.

GE Power India Ltd clocked volume of 18.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock lost 14.29% to Rs.258.00. Volumes stood at 9.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd notched up volume of 93.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.10% to Rs.117.50. Volumes stood at 12.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd clocked volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58981 shares. The stock lost 1.51% to Rs.770.95. Volumes stood at 70998 shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd saw volume of 1122.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 207.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.19% to Rs.451.50. Volumes stood at 127.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Delta Corp Ltd saw volume of 68.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.93% to Rs.115.80. Volumes stood at 12.41 lakh shares in the last session.

