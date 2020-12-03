Volumes soar at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 367.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 187.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares

Blue Star Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 December 2020.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 367.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 187.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.12% to Rs.643.85. Volumes stood at 3.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd saw volume of 85615 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5464 shares. The stock dropped 1.78% to Rs.763.00. Volumes stood at 7239 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 9981 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 771 shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.398.95. Volumes stood at 288 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd registered volume of 2.16 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20700 shares. The stock rose 1.94% to Rs.511.85. Volumes stood at 47298 shares in the last session.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd clocked volume of 4.63 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80572 shares. The stock gained 7.69% to Rs.124.65. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.

