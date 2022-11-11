Zomato reports consolidated net loss of Rs 250.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.20% to Rs 1661.30 crore

Net Loss of Zomato reported to Rs 250.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 429.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.20% to Rs 1661.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1024.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1661.301024.20-18.74-52.31-153.80-401.90-260.50-440.30-250.80-429.60

