'Manikarnika...' to be screened for President

A special screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi" will be organised for at the Bhavan here.

has arranged the screening on Friday.

"We are extremely honoured, glad and proud that the will be watching this film before its theatrical release. I congratulate team ZEE Studios for getting this opportunity and I wish them all the success," Punit Goenka, Managing Director and of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, said in a statement.

Led by the company's movies business -- ZEE Studios, the screening will be held at Bhavan Cultural Centre. It will be attended by the movie's cast as well.

"Manikarnika: The Of Jhansi" captures the life story of Kangana will be bringing her life alive on the big screen.

Kangana says is a national hero.

"Our entire team is really looking forward to present 'Manikarnika...' -- a story about Rani Laxmibai's strength and bravery for an Independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of -- our President," said the actress, who has directed the film with Krish.

To this, Shariq Patel, at Zee Studios, added: "It is an honour and a matter of pride for us that the will be watching our work, before its theatrical release. We are extremely excited to present this labour of love to him."

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, and in key roles.

Produced by Zee Studios in association with and Nishant Pitti, the movie will release on January 25.

