PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee after she takes oath as Bengal CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive time.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister."
Banerjee took oath as Chief Minister on Wednesday in the shadow of Covid pandemic and reports of violence in some parts of the state.
Banerjee, in her trademark white Sari and shawl, took oath in Bengali.
The oath ceremony took place with Covid protocols in place at the "Throne Room" at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.
The rest of the cabinet and the council of ministers will be sworn in on May 9, which marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.
In the recently concluded polls, the Trinamool Congress won 213 of 292 seats while the BJP finished second with 77 seats in the state.
