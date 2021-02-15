About 18-19 vaccines against Covid-19 in the pipeline: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
Health ministry launches portal for updates on Covid-19 vaccine development
Dry run for coronavirus vaccination across India to begin today
Jaipur: Nearly 70 volunteers given Covaxin as part of Phase III trials
Clinical trial: Three more volunteers given Oxford Covid-19 vaccine
Japan approves its first vaccine, inoculations to start within days
-
About 18-19 vaccine candidates against COVID-19 are in the pipeline and in different clinical trial stages, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.
Addressing the media, Vardhan said that in the next 2-3 weeks, vaccinations against COVID-19 will be started for people above 50 years of age.
"About 18-20 vaccine candidates against COVID-19 are in the pipeline and are in preclinical, clinical and advanced stages," Vardhan said.
He further said that India will be supplying vaccines to 20-25 other countries.
Dispelling rumours surrounding the vaccines, Vardhan said the vaccines in the public domain are safe and effective.
He said no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 188 districts of the country in the last 7 days, while no new cases have been reported in 21 districts in 21 days.
Vardhan further urged people to keep following COVID appropriate behaviour.
"It is crucial that people continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour which I call social vaccine, along with real vaccines," he said.
India has approved two vaccines -- Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India -- for emergency use in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU