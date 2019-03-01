Accrediting business schools eases autonomy process, has other benefits: AICTE chairman

Accreditation of business schools is of utmost importance to ease autonomy process and benefit the students with global opportunities, All Council of Technical (AICTE) said on Friday.

"It is important that management institutions should try to get accreditation. There are three advantages to it -- it allows the institution to seek autonomy; secondly, as a signatory to the Washington Accord, the graduates of accredited institutions will be treated at par with the graduates in other signatory countries including some advanced countries, and thirdly AICTE gives approval for courses for the entire duration of a valid accreditation," he said at a leadership conclave here.

Sahsrabuddhe was participating in a discussion on 'Regulatory Policy for Developing Futuristic Business Schools in India'.

"Besides the technical charges payable by the institution annually are also waived off. We took a close look in the process of what AICTE was trying to bring and what management schools were trying to do. After a collective dialogue, we came up with a new set of rules which helped the institution to independently operate, but that was not enough," he said.

