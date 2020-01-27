JUST IN
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet passes resolution for abolishing Legislative Council

A similar resolution will now be adopted in the Legislative Assembly and sent to the Centre for necessary follow-up action.

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet passed a resolution on Monday setting in motion the process for abolishing the state Legislative Council.

A similar resolution will now be adopted in the Legislative Assembly and sent to the Centre for necessary follow-up action.

With just nine members, the ruling YSR Congress is in minority in the 58-member Legislative Council. The opposition Telugu Desam Party has an upper hand with 28 members and ruling party could get a majority in the House only in 2021.

The move by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet came after the Jaganmohan Reddy government last week failed to passed in the Upper House of the state legislature two crucial Bills related to its plan of having three capitals for the state.
