JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Congress announces 8 candidates for Telangana in Lok Sabha elections
Business Standard

Former Uttarakhand CM BC Khanduri's son joins Congress

Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

BC Khanduri
BC Khanduri

Senior BJP leader Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.

Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party.

Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri was removed last year as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

The Congress had latched on to the removal of the former army general from the committee to attack the BJP.
First Published: Sat, March 16 2019. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements