Congress lying about conducting surgical strike across LoC: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday challenged the Congress' claim that it too had conducted across the Line of Control, accusing the party of telling "lies".

"Pehle upeksha, fir virodh, ab me too me too (They initially rejected it, then opposed and now saying 'me too' )," Modi said at an election rally here.

Modi's remark came a day after the came out with a list of six anti-terror carried out during UPA rule.

The UPA government carried out six -- Bhattal sector in Poonch (June 19, 2008); Sharda sector, across Neelam River Valley, in Kel (August 30-September 1, 2011); Sawan Patra checkpost (January 6, 2013); Nazapir sector (July 27-28, 2013); Neelam Valley (August 6, 2013); and one on December 23, 2013, spokesperson Rajeev Shukla had said in a press conference on Thursday.

"They initially mocked and rejected surgical strike but people had faith in me and they stood by me," he said.

He slammed the for telling "lies" and said the party does surgical strikes only "on paper".

A Congress leader had said four months back that three surgical strikes were conducted during Congress' term and now another leader is saying six surgical strikes were carried out by the party, Modi said.

"The number increased from three to six in four months. By the time are over, this number would increase to 600. What does it matter when the strike is on paper! Congress only speaks lies," he said.