Cyclone Fani: Telcos operationalise over 900 base stations in Odisha

Telecom infrastructure restoration work is on in full swing in cyclone-hit Odisha, where mobile operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have operationalised over 930 base transceiver stations (BTSs), official sources said.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's (BSNL) exchange at Puri has been made operational and mobile service BTS at the exchange building too is now working, they added.

Restoration work is underway in Odisha, which was battered by cyclonic storm 'Fani' on Friday morning.

Sources said that 932 BTSs (base stations for mobile communication) have been made operational by Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio.

In neighbouring West Bengal, 206 BTSs are pending restoration, they added.

The Telecom Department has been closely monitoring the situation and holding review meetings with operators to oversee restoration work.

On Friday, when the storm pounded costal parts of Odisha, the facility for free SMS was activated, and free interconnect between Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) was facilitated to ensure calls can be made on whichever network is available.

Among other measures, helpline number 1938 was also activated.

Cyclonic storm 'Fani' slammed into the Odisha coast on Friday morning, packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 175 kmph.

Telecom networks in some parts of Odisha, including Puri and Bhubaneswar, had suffered extensive network damage.