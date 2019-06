Federer to meet Goffin in 'special' 13th Halle final

said it was a "special" feeling to reach the final of the ATP event in Halle for a 13th time after beating 6-3, 6-3 in Saturday's semi-final.

Federer is chasing a record-extending tenth title at the pre- grass court event this year, having suffered a surprise defeat to Croatian in last year's final.

"It is very, very special. I am glad I got another chance this year, because last year I really didn't know if I would ever play another Halle final," he said.

World number 43 Herbert, 28, struggled in his first-ever meeting with 20-time major winner Federer, who is hoping to win a ninth title next month.

The straight-sets victory provided welcome respite for the Swiss star, who was forced to battle through gruelling three-set encounters with and earlier in the week.

"I feel in a similar situation to last year. I was perhaps more tired last year because I had played in the week before," said Federer.

"I hope I can call on that extra bit of energy, because I am going to need it tomorrow."



The 37-year-old Swiss will face in the final, after the Belgian fought to victory over rising Italian star earlier on Saturday.

"Goffin plays well from the back of the court, he plays aggressively and returns well," said Federer.

Goffin, 28, who knocked out home favourite and world number five in the last eight, beat Berrettini 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to reach his first final since 2017.

"It's an amazing feeling. I have worked really hard in the last few months and it is paying off now," said Goffin.

The Belgian proved one challenge too many for in-form 23-year-old Berrettini, who has risen to 22 in the world rankings this season and claimed his second ATP title of the year on grass in last week.

Goffin has lost seven of his eight meetings with Federer in the past, beating him in three sets at the 2017 ATP Finals in

"We all know how good Roger is on grass. He is incredible, but I will try to be ready to beat him," said Goffin.

"Roger has had tough matches this week against Tsonga and Bautista Agut, but as soon as he has had to play his best tennis, he has done so.

