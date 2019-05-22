NHRC notice to HP govt, DGP over death of school boy in Kangra

The Wednesday sent a notice to the government and the state's over reports of death of a class 6 student due to alleged delay in providing medical care to him after he was hit on the by a fellow student on the premises of a government school in

It has observed that the allegations of carelessness on the part of the school authorities in providing the timely treatment to the victim, if true, amount to gross violation of human rights.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about the death of class 6 student due to alleged delay in providing medical care to him after he was hit on the by a fellow student in the premises of Government Senior Secondary School, Charuri in Sukhar gram Panchayat in Nurpur, District Kangra, on May 15," the rights panel said in a statement.

Reportedly, the police did not take any action in the matter till May 21, when the local residents held a protest in front of the school against its authorities and the for taking the incident "casually", it said.

The panel has issued notices to the and the of police of calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

"The school authorities, who were the of the boy at the time of the incident, seem to be negligent due to which, a precious young human life was lost," the NHRC statement said.

According to carried on May 22, the victim's mother, a widow and resident of Ghatot village, in a complaint to the chief minister, the DGP and SP, Kangra, has alleged that the and the school administration were "trying to hush up the case".

Reportedly, before prayer, the victim was playing in the school ground, when he was attacked by a fellow student with a stick.

"The boy fell unconscious and started bleeding from his head, It is stated that the school management failed to provide him timely treatment due to which he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was initially taken to from where he was referred to PGI Chandigarh," the statement said.

It is also mentioned in the report that when the matter was reported to police, they allegedly tried to hush up the case and an FIR was not registered despite several requests.

Later, following a public outcry, the of police of the area reportedly rushed to the spot, met the family members of the deceased and also assured a fair inquiry into the case.

The DIG of has also given a statement that he has directed the to record the statement of school students.

