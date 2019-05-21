Oxford University to help disadvantaged gain admission

-
ALSO READ
International exposure introduces students to multi-cultural, interdisciplinary environment: JGU
Gene research limited by lack of diversity: Oxford study
Tummy timetables: WHO has lifestyle advice for kids
Education leaders need to address importance of remodelling Indian education system: Nalanda Univ VC
Newborn insects trapped hatching in amber
-
The University of Oxford is launching two new programs aimed at helping disadvantaged students gain a coveted place at the institution.
Oxford's vice chancellor, Louise Richardson, says the programs outlined Tuesday represent "a sea change" in admissions and that there is now a commitment "to accelerate the pace at which we are diversifying our student body."
The university says the programs will offer places for up to 250 students a year, representing 10 per cent of Oxford's UK undergraduate intake.
It aims to boost the proportion of students coming to Oxford from under-represented backgrounds from 15 per cent to 25 per cent.
Chris Millward of the Office for Students, the independent regulator of higher education, says "radical change" is necessary to shrink the access gap, but that the proposals are a step in the right direction.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU