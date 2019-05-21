JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

FC Goa inks Seiminlen Doungel on free transfer

Jet Airways' employees hold protest outside Civil Aviation Ministry
Business Standard

Oxford University to help disadvantaged gain admission

AP  |  London 

The University of Oxford is launching two new programs aimed at helping disadvantaged students gain a coveted place at the institution.

Oxford's vice chancellor, Louise Richardson, says the programs outlined Tuesday represent "a sea change" in admissions and that there is now a commitment "to accelerate the pace at which we are diversifying our student body."

The university says the programs will offer places for up to 250 students a year, representing 10 per cent of Oxford's UK undergraduate intake.

It aims to boost the proportion of students coming to Oxford from under-represented backgrounds from 15 per cent to 25 per cent.

Chris Millward of the Office for Students, the independent regulator of higher education, says "radical change" is necessary to shrink the access gap, but that the proposals are a step in the right direction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements