PM thanks world leaders, sportspersons and celebrities for their wishes on Twitter

Friday thanked world leaders and personalities as their congratulatory messages kept pouring in after he led his to a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

Thanking American vice Mike Pence, who congratulated him saying he looked forward to working with India, said it was a victory of democracy which the and US cherish.

"Thank You @VP. This is a victory of democracy, which and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world," tweeted Friday.

Russian too sent his wishes to the PM from his official handle, to which he responded, "Thank you @KremlinRussia, and my dear friend, for your warm greetings. Your support for taking our special and privileged strategic partnership to new heights is invaluable. I look forward to our meeting soon."



In a series of tweets, Modi thanked world leaders such as Canada's Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, of Saudi Arabia, President and several others who wished him on his party's landslide victory.

In his messages to the world leaders, the PM said he looked forward to strengthening close strategic partnership with these countries.

Modi took to to also thank Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons who congratulated him.

He thanked actors Kundra, Raveena Tandon, R Madhavan, music A R Rahman and Sarod maestro saying he cherished the good wishes from them.

He thanked Mary Kom, and gold winner

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)