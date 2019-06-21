Vice president, Union ministers lead Yoga day events in national capital

Vice M and ministers, including and Harsh Vardhan, led events in various parts of the national capital to mark the fifth International Day of Yoga on Friday.

led the country-wide celebrations in Ranchi where around 40,000 enthusiasts stretched an extra muscle in various yogic exercises at the Prabhat Tara ground.

In Delhi, the celebrations played out at several venues -- from the sprawling Rajpath and the lawns of to municipal parks, hospitals, gardens and offices with thousands of enthusiastic Delhiites performing asanas.

Thousands of women and men, all clad in white, converged at the lawns and participated in a yoga event led by Vice It was organised by the in collaboration with the

Naidu, in his address, recommended making yoga part of school curriculum and said doing so is necessary in the wake of changing lifestyles and growing incidence of non-communicable diseases.

Around 60 and diplomats from several countries attended a yoga event organised by the at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra here.

Defence Singh along with Anil Baijal, Environment and rolled out mats and took part in the celebrations by performing asanas at the majestic Rajpath.

"Yoga is not an activity of any particular religion but it provides a platform, which connects all religions for the betterment of the body, mind and soul of the mankind. And today not only the Indians but people of over 177 countries from to have been performing with letter and spirit," said at the event.

Singh added that when yoga connects with karma, it emerges into a big and strong force for the wellness of the mankind.

Calling upon the gathering, the minister said that an amalgamation of yoga and karma might be helpful in making a "vishawguru" (world leader).

Prem Singh Tamang, Pramod Sawant, Rameshwar, Parhlad Patel, and of the NDMC Karan Singh Tanwar also participated in the event.

Om Birla, dressed in a white track suit, led yoga day celebrations at Parliament premises. Along with staffers, Prahlad Joshi, BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee, Poonamben Maadam and Bhupendra Yadav, and former aviation minister were among those who participated in the celebrations at Parliament premises.

BJP working J P Nadda performed yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

led celebrations at Hauz Khas, Piyush Goyal in Lodhi Garden, at Kudesia in Civil Lines, Smriti Irani at Dada Dev Ground in Raj Nagar and Thawarchand Gehlot in Sangam Vihar, Dharmendra Pradhan at Talkatora and at Ramjas Sports Complex Ground in West Patel Nagar.

Traffic restrictions were imposed in parts of the city since early morning for the celebrations. Elaborate security arrangements were also put in place to ensure no untoward incident happens.

Mats were also rolled out at the Nehru Park and Talkatora under the aegis of the Municipal Council.

The events began with live telecast of the prime minister's speech from Ranchi.

Besides, several yoga events were organised in various parks and office buildings in the city.

Hospitals, including AIIMS and RML, also organised their own Yoga day events to mark the day.

ministries also hosted events in their office premises for the government employees.

To ease commuting, began from terminal stations of all lines at 4 am.

The centrepiece of the first International Day of Yoga celebration in 2015 was in Rajpath. The event made it to the with 35,985 participants performing asanas at one venue and 84 nationalities being part of it.

Last year, the main function was held in Dehradun.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)