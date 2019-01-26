JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Germany to phase out coal by 2038 in move away from fossil fuels

Factbox: German coal-fired power capacity under review
Business Standard

RWE says coal exit in 2038 too early, will review proposals

Reuters  |  FRANKFURT 

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's biggest electricity producer, said it would thoroughly review the impact of proposals by a government-appointed commission for how to phase out coal, adding fully exiting the fuel by 2038 was too early.

"The commission's proposals have grave consequences for the lignite business of RWE," Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said in a statement. "We will thoroughly assess the specific implications for our company."

Earlier, the commission proposed to shut down all coal-fired power plants in Germany by 2038 at the latest, recommending at least 40 billion euros in aid to affected regions as well as compensation payments to operators.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 22:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements