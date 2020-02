Ahead of IPL 2020, Star Sports launches 'khel bolega' campaign with BCCI

The (IPL) fever has caught on early this year with fan expectations and chatter pouring in much ahead of the start of the tournament, triggered further with the announcement of the schedule last week.

In response to the social media chatter, has launched 'Khel Bolega', a TVC along with the BCCI.



'Khel Bolega' indicates that the coming season will clearly end the response to all the chatter (#BolBakar) surrounding the IPL when the player performances will speak for themselves -- with the hashtag #KhelBolega, translated in English as -- "The game will do the talking".

Screenshot of TVC

The TVC highlights the non-stop fan chatter and features plenty of colourful motifs and pop culture references symbolising the pan India nature of the IPL. The fast-paced narration reflects the constantly changing chatter that develops around the IPL.

The film was released in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali across TV and digital and is a start to an integrated marketing communications campaign to the season.

The 13th edition of the IPL is slated to begin from March 29.



Check full schedule here: