Broad surpasses McGrath, becomes second-most successful pacer in Tests

England pace veteran on Sunday went past Australian great Glenn McGrath to become the second-most successful pacer in history of Test cricket.

He accomplished this landmark during his side's third and final Test against South Africa in The Oval.

In South Africa's second innings on day four of the match, Broad trapped South African skipper Dean Elgar lbw for 36 in the 22nd over, getting his 564th wicket in Tests. Then he also went on to dismiss Ryan Rickelton for eight.

After this wicket, Broad is second-most successful pace bowler in Tests with 565 wickets next to his bowling partner and compatriot, James Anderson, who has 666 wickets in the longer format.

With this, Broad has also become the fifth-most successful bowler in Test history. Now Broad has 565 wickets in 159 Tests at an average of 27.81 and economy rate of 2.94. His best bowling figures in an innings are 8/15.

Above the bowler are Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan (800), late Aussie spin great Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (666), Indian spin wizard Anil Kumble (619).

Coming to the match, South Africa's second innings is in progress and they have the lead over England.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 158. Ollie Pope (67) and Joe Root (23) were the only ones who could score something close to decent and were involved in a 41-run stand for third wicket.

Marco Jansen (5/35) and Kagiso Rabada (4/81) led Proteas fight with the ball. Anrich Nortje also got a wicket.

Put to bat first by England, South Africa was bowled out by England for only 118 in 36.2 overs. Only Khaya Zondo (23) and Marco Jansen (30) could score some decent knocks for the visitors.The English pace attack demolished South African batting, with Ollie Robinson taking 5/49 while Broad took 4/41. Anderson got one wicket.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)