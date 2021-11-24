Ind vs NZ: Iyer to make Test debut, confirms stand-in skipper Rahane

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
-
Team India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed on Wednesday that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut in the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand in the Green Park Stadium on Thursday.
Speaking to the media on the eve of the opening game, Rahane said, "Shreyas Iyer is going to make his debut."
It is expected that Mayank Agarwal will open the batting alongside Shubman Gill, in absence of both first-choice openers -- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.
Rahane said India would miss all the big names, but that the youngsters stepping in were good enough to compete at the Test level.
"It is a big blow obviously," Rahane said of Rahul's injury. "He did really well in England, he was in good form, obviously we will miss him. But we have guys who can do that job, guys who have done well for us in the past. So not too worried about the opening slot."
Rahane didn't give out the final combination but there was strong indication to expect three spinners. He said the pitches were likely to assist spin because every team is maximising home advantage given the World Test Championship points at stake in every match.
"We are not too sure of the combination," Rahane said. "But in India you generally get spin-friendly wickets, the ball generally keeps slightly low and slow. We expect that but not too sure how the wicket will play. We will have to wait till tomorrow and assess from there."
--IANS
inj/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor