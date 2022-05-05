IPL 2022: We are moving in right direction, says RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Highlights: Faf, Hazlewood lead Bangalore to victory
IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Preview: Faf's bowlers must answer tough questions
RCB vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 36
GT vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 43
RCB vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 49
-
After Royal Challengers Bangalore broke their three-match losing streak by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said that they are moving in the right direction but they need to do some improvement in the batting lineup.
Superb bowling efforts from Harshal Patel (3/35) and Glenn Maxwell (2/22) guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings here at MCA stadium in Pune on Wednesday.
Fighting knocks from Devon Conway (56), Moeen Ali (34) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (28) kept hopes for CSK alive but were not enough for CSK to outplay Bangalore as a unit, as the bowlers outdid the batters in Yellow. Shahbaz Ahmed (1/27), Josh Hazlewood (1/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/31) also delivered with the ball for RCB.
"We definitely needed that. We put up a decent total. We are moving in the right direction. We have been very good in the bowling department. I thought 165 was a par score on that and anything above that was a bonus," said Faf du Plessis in a post-match presentation.
Faf hailed the bowling effort from the group and stated that they are lucky to have experienced guys in the middle.
"I thought the Powerplay was a good time to score. The fielding was amazing. Some great catching and good bowling indeed. We are very lucky to have experienced guys. Very good to have me lean on the senior players," he added.
Talking about their batting lineup, du Plessis said, "Just keep improving in the batting department. We want one of the top four to bat through. Need to keep playing the positive brand of cricket. Once you get an opportunity to think of the run rate in a match, you will be able to put on the gas and go for it."
With the win, RCB are now at the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points and CSK is in the ninth position with six.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor