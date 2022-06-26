Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan named 'Man of the Tournament'

-
Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was crowned as the 'Man of the Tournament for his brilliant Ranji Trophy 2022 with the bat, which saw him score 982 runs.
Madhya Pradesh created history and won their maiden Ranji Trophy title, defeating favourites Mumbai in the finals by six wickets at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
In six games, Sarfaraz scored 982 runs at an average of 122.75, finishing at the top of the batting charts. Four centuries and two half-centuries were scored by the batter in the season, with the best individual score of 275.
At second was his distant rival, Rajat Patidar from Madhya Pradesh, who scored 658 runs in six games at an average of 82.25. Two centuries and five half-centuries came out of his bat, with the individual best score of 142.
Other top batters of the 2022 edition of the prestigious tournament include Chetan Dinesh Bisht of Nagaland (623 runs), Yash Dubey of MP (614 runs) and Shubham Sharma (608 runs).
Shams Mulani of Mumbai dominated the bowling charts, finishing as the top bowler with 45 wickets in six games at an average of 16.75 and an economy rate of 2.90. His best bowling figures in the tournament are 7/114.
At the second is MP spinner Kumar Kartikeya, who took 32 wickets in six games at an average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 2.27. His best bowling figures in the tournament are 6/50.
Other top bowlers of The 2022 Ranji Trophy are spinner Shahbaz Nadeem of Jharkhand (25 wickets), medium pacer Gaurav Yadav of MP (23 wickets) and spinner Satyajeet Sunil Bachhav of Maharashtra (21 wickets)
Coming to the match, Mumbai started day five at 113/2. With efforts from Suved Parkar (51), Sarfaraz Khan (45) and Prithvi Shaw, they reached 269/10, giving MP a target of 108 to win.
MP did lose some wickets in their pursuit of 108, but won the game by six wickets with Patidar (30*) and skipper Shrivastava (1*) taking the team home.
Earlier batting first, Mumbai put up 374/10 on the board. Sarfaraz Khan (134), Yashasvi Jaiswal (78) and Prithvi Shaw (47) played crucial knocks for Mumbai. Pacer Gaurav Yadav was the star for MP with the ball, taking 4/106 while his pace partner Anubhav Agarwal took 3/81.
In the second innings of the match, Madhya Pradesh were absolutely dominant with the bat, putting on a massive 536/10 on the board and gaining a 162-run lead. Yash Dubey (133), Shubham Sharma (116) and Rajat Patidar (122) were the key stars for MP with their centuries.
Shams Mulani was the key bowler for Mumbai, taking 5/173 while medium-pacer Tushar Deshpande took 3/116.
