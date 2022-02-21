Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India on winning ODI series against WI

-
ALSO READ
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live: Prasidh, Surya help IND take unassailable 2-0 lead
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Playing 11, team combinations & players to watch out
-
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Team India for whitewashing West Indies in the three-match T20I series on Sunday.
With the 17-run win in the third T20I, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Earlier, the Men in Blue had defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series as well. India will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday.
Taking to his Twitter, Sachin wrote, "Congratulations to #TeamIndia for another whitewash. Well played!"
Former India batter Virender Sehwag wrote, "A good series win for Team India. Many positives. SKY, Harshal, Bishnoi, #venkateshiyer, all doing brilliantly. Harshal in the death overs was phenomenal."
Meanwhile, former batter Irfan Pathan praised Venkatesh Iyer for his and said that the all-rounder was the biggest positive for him from the series.
"Two back to back wins defending the total with the wet ball. Winning this game with one bowler short was special. Captain Rohit Sharma was fantastic in managing the bowlers," tweeted Irfan Pathan.
"Venkatesh Iyer was the biggest positive for me as far as the batting is concern in this series considering the flexibility he gives at number 6," stated in another tweet.
Suryakumar Yadav's 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Harshal Patel returned with three wickets while Venkatesh Iyer also got two wickets.
Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35*) starred with the bat as India posted 184/5 in the allotted twenty overs. In the last five overs, the hosts managed to add 86 more runs to the total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor