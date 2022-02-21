Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India on winning ODI series against WI

Cricketing legend lauded Team India for whitewashing West Indies in the three-match T20I series on Sunday.

With the 17-run win in the third T20I, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Earlier, the Men in Blue had defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series as well. India will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday.

Taking to his Twitter, Sachin wrote, "Congratulations to #TeamIndia for another whitewash. Well played!"

Former India batter Virender Sehwag wrote, "A good series win for Team India. Many positives. SKY, Harshal, Bishnoi, #venkateshiyer, all doing brilliantly. Harshal in the death overs was phenomenal."

Meanwhile, former batter Irfan Pathan praised Venkatesh Iyer for his and said that the all-rounder was the biggest positive for him from the series.

"Two back to back wins defending the total with the wet ball. Winning this game with one bowler short was special. Captain Rohit Sharma was fantastic in managing the bowlers," tweeted Irfan Pathan.

"Venkatesh Iyer was the biggest positive for me as far as the batting is concern in this series considering the flexibility he gives at number 6," stated in another tweet.

Suryakumar Yadav's 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Harshal Patel returned with three wickets while Venkatesh Iyer also got two wickets.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35*) starred with the bat as India posted 184/5 in the allotted twenty overs. In the last five overs, the hosts managed to add 86 more runs to the total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

