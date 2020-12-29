Warner's absence pinches Australia, Wade pitch-forked into opener's role

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia Tests schedule, match timing, live streaming details
India vs Australia 2nd Test: MCG's drop-in pitch may not up to mark
India vs Australia 2020-21: Indian cricket team shift focus to fielding
IND vs AUS 2020-21: No room for abuse, plenty for banter, says Langer
IND vs AUS 1st Test highlights: Australia wins by 8 wkts, leads series 1-0
-
An injury to regular Australia opener David Warner and lack of in-form genuine openers pitch-forked Matthew Wade, a specialist wicket-keeper, into an opener's slot for the ongoing Test series against India -- with mixed results. In three innings against India, Wade has managed a grand total of 111 runs in four innings of the two Tests.
Wade, 33, is surely a temporary arrangement and once Warner gets match fit he would walk into the XI, replacing him.
Australia have been playing Wade as a specialist middle order batsman while Tim Paine, who is now captain as well, keeping wickets.
Wade also opened the innings in the recent T20 series against India, and captained Australia in a game in Aaron Finch's absence.
There are probably not many examples in Test cricket of a country fielding two wicket-keepers -- one behind the wickets and one as a specialist batsman. But Australia has been persisting with Wade as a middle order batsman for a while, since last year's Ashes series against England.
Wade has competed with Brad Haddin, Paine, and Peter Nevill for the specialist wicketkeeper's slot. But ups and downs in his career have prevented him from cementing his place in the Test team as a specialist stumper.
Wicket-keeping is a specialised department and a large majority of teams pick only specialists for this onerous task while picking pure batsmen from No.1 to No.5/No.6. But Wade is opening for Australia is almost a crisis-like situation, with Warner out and no other specialist opener in form to rely on.
Team requirements often take precedence over individuals' area of specialisation. India forced wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia to open the innings as well as keep wickets. Although Mongia did well to score a century in the makeshift role -- against Australia in Delhi in mid-1990s -- that of course is not the permanent solution. And he later returned to his middle order position once India found two specialist openers.
To digress a little from the issue of a second wicket-keeper playing in the XI as a specialist batsman, Sridharan Sriram, a former India ODI player, was a specialist left-arm spinner. But the requirements of Tamil Nadu, his home state, forced him to play as a specialist opener. Sriram never liked his forced conversion, but carried on gamely. For India, he played as a middle odrer batsman in eight ODIs.
Wade, however, grabbed his new role as a specialist batsman with both hands, and in his very first match as a middle order batsman scored a century, in the second innings against England in the first Test Birmingham in August last year. Paine kept wickets and captained Australia in that series after taking over the skipper's role from Steve Smith who, along with two others, were suspended following the Sandpaper Gate scandal in the Test series against South Africa in March 2018.
--IANS
qma/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor