Election Commission to announce assembly poll dates for five states today

The Election Commission will announce dates for assembly polls on Sunday evening.

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule.

The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June.

Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list.